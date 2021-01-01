Characterised by a custom oversized fit and a roster of vibrant colour ways, TONGA is an ideal companion to transition from the pool straight to the a windy beach bar. We create all of our garments with natural high quality and long-lasting materials. We have chosen %100 organic cotton for the first products and have consciously decided against elastane to avoid microplastic. We avoid mixing fibres. 100% pure natural fiber is easy to recycle. WASH - Cotton is very absorbent and therefore very heavy after washing. It can be pulled into shape immediately after washing. Can shrink up to 3-5% after the first wash. DO NOT TUMBLE DRY. IRON - Do not iron over the logo print or logo embroidery. Cotton can be ironed at medium temperature. The neckline can be ironed back into shape after drying. DO NOT DRY CLEAN. Men's Cotton Oversized T-Shirt Tonga In Quarry Medium hahause