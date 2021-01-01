Do you like myths? We love them, and the one about Pandora's box is one of our favourite! Pandora was the first woman sent to Earth by Zeus as a punishment for Prometeus who stole the fire from Olympus. By opening the box Pandora released all misfortune to the world! Don't worry, there was hope at the bottom. If you choose PANDORA'S BOX pattern you will carry this amazing story with yourself. We did our best to make this garments really cozy, very comfortable and of the best quality. The print is completely embedded in the material and looks really impressive! This is your must-have! 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester High quality all-over print, no matter how many times you wash it, the print will remain the same and the color won't fade away. Completely made in EU. Machine wash (low temperature) Men's Cotton Pandoras Box Sweatshirt XXL Aloha From Deer