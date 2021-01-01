RIO (1980) was named after the colourful carnival city itself, after Oliver Goldsmith paid a visit there in the early 80's. Inspired by the rich array of architecture, design and by the passion of the Brazilian culture, he designed a frame to encompass all of that and the RIO was the result. A stylish aviator with angled top corners and a super high gloss flat sunlens make this frame one that suits all. While your sunglasses have been designed and manufactured under the highest quality standards in the industry, it is important that they are properly cared for. If you follow these simple guidelines, your sunglasses should provide you with many years of enjoyment. 1.Clean your lenses regularly with a clean cotton cloth using mild soap and water. a. Place lenses under warm running water to remove particles of dirt and dust. b. Dry gently with a clean cotton cloth. c. Do not use dirty or abrasive cloths which could alter the feature of their filters 2.Never loosen or remove any of the screws. 3.Avoid extreme conditions of heat and cold, like the dashboard of your car. 4.Keep your sunglasses in their protective case when they are not being worn. 5.Never lay the lenses face down on a hard surface. Men's Green Cotton Rio 1980 Autumn Oliver Goldsmith Sunglasses