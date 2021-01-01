The RYU shirt is a contemporary take on a classic style, a must-have addition to any hip wardrobe. This pattern is inspired by the Congratulations album cover by MGMT. We create all of our garments with natural high quality and long-lasting materials. We have chosen %100 organic cotton for the first products and have consciously decided against elastane to avoid microplastic. We avoid mixing fibres. 100% pure natural fiber is easy to recycle. WASH - Cotton is very absorbent and therefore very heavy after washing. It can be pulled into shape immediately after washing. Can shrink up to 3-5% after the first wash. DO NOT TUMBLE DRY. IRON - Do not iron over the logo print or logo embroidery. Cotton can be ironed at medium temperature. The neckline can be ironed back into shape after drying. DO NOT DRY CLEAN. Men's Cotton Shirt Ryu In Pattern Large hahause