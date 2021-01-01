Danner Men's Crater Rim 6'' Waterproof Hiking Boots, Brown

Made in America, the Danner® Men's Crater Rim 6'' waterproof hiking boots deliver the time-trusted tradition of craftsmanship. These mid-cut hikers feature a reputable GORE-TEX® lining for lasting dryness and abrasion-resistant parts to endure rough conditions. WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Breathable GORE-TEX® waterproof lining keeps feet dry DESIGN: Made in the USA Durable, waterproof nubuck leather upper D-ring hardware for durability Lace-to-toe design for secure fit 360° abrasion-resistant Vibram® rubber rand Universal 610 last lends a snug fit in the heel, provides ample toe room and allows side-to-side movement Lightweight fiberglass shank IN-SHOE COMFORT: Cushioning PU footbed DURABILITY & TRACTION: Vibram® Bifida outsole provides dependable grip ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Height: 6'' Weight: 58 oz per pair