Salomon Men's Crossamphibian Swift Shoe - 9 - Vetiver / Olive Night / Black

Features of the Salomon Men's Crossamphibian Swift Shoe Light, breathable summer shoe, built with sustainability in mind Crossamphibian swift 2 is made with a generous amount of recycled and/or natural materials Still a super comfortable, Performance shoe that breathes, drains, and Fits great for every outdoor summer adventure Sustainably built: Every pair of crossamphibian swift includes the equivalent of 1.75 plastic bottles, 2 ears of corn, and 10grams of bamboo fibers Water grip: Specific compound, along with siped sole lugs, delivers outstanding grip on wet surfaces, even underwater rocks Comfort: Soft, flexible, breathable and lined with naturally sourced mesh, this shoe is as comfortable bArefoot as it is with socks