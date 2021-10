The Cuban shirt is characterised by its retro open collar also known as a camp collar shirt, made popular in the 50s by film stars and celebrity musicians alike. Crafted from Rayon and cut in a relaxed, loose boxy fit. The Scorpion Cuban shirt features our scorpion design which is finished with breast pockets and matte black buttons. Camp collar Short sleeves Matte black buttons Double breast pocket 100% Rayon Imported Men's Grey Cuban Shirt - Scorpion Small Other