The North Face Men's Cuchillo Insulated Full Zip Hoodie - XL - Utility Brown

The North Face Men's Cuchillo Insulated Full Zip Hoodie is a quilted hoodie for cozy warmth. Step outside and into the cold world, be it on the trail or in the city. It's capable of warming regardless of where you're headed, to that lakeside trail or the office. Featuring 120g of Heatseeker Eco as well as a Sherpa fleece lining, you'll be snuggly warm when the temperature is not. Features of The North Face Men's Cuchillo Insulated Full Zip Hoodie Standard Fit 100 g Heatseeker Eco recycled Insulation for warmth even in wet weather 100% recycled polyester Sherpa fleece lining Exposed, VISLON center front zip with internal draft flap Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Rib on cuffs and hem Logo patch on left hem Fabric Details Body: 73% nylon, 27% cotton with FlashDry and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Lining: 100% recycled polyester Sherpa fleece Insulation: 100 g Heatseeker Eco 70% post-consumer recycled polyester