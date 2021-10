Spun from luxe virgin wool, these speckled dress pants are designed with tonal checks and a textured finish. Belt loops Button closure Zip fly Side curved pockets Back patch pockets Unfinished hem Lined Virgin wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Regular fit Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 38" Leg opening, about 15". Direct Men's - M Tailored Clothing > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Zanella. Color: Medium Grey. Size: 36.