Liz Claiborne Men's Cologne Cologne - Curve Wave 4.2-Oz. Eau de Cologne - Men

Curve Wave 4.2-Oz. Eau de Cologne - Men. Fresh and inviting, this masculine fragrance is laden with earthy hints of juniper and mint that are balanced by musk for a robust scent that's ideal for daytime wear.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.4.2 oz. (124 mL)Notes: musk, mint, juniper, liquid oxygenNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.