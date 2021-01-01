Simms Men's CX Fishing Jacket, Large, Black

Fit and Design: Features a 3-point adjustable hood and high front closure built with high speeds and driving rain in mind Center front zipper backed with waterproof storm flap Dual horizontal chest pockets constructed with TRU® Zip waterproof self-healing zipper for 100% submersible pocket protection Vertical zippered handwarmer pockets, interior stretch woven left zippered chest pocket with sunglasses chamois Articulated sleeves with safety reflective hits and a hook and loop adjustable cuff Technology: TRU® Zip waterproof self-healing zipper Simms exclusive three-layer CFLEX3 fabrics