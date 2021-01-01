The North Face Mens The North Face Cyclone Full-Zip Jacket - Mens Black/Multi Color Size M

Tackle the elements with The North Face Cyclone Distorted Full Zip Jacket – a lightweight packable hoodie. Featuring an attached adjustable hood, elastic-bound hem and cuffs, and a relaxed fit, this jacket blends comfort with functionality. The zippered pockets and the stowable feature in the hand pocket make it a super convenient option when you're on the go. The North Face Cyclone Distorted Full Zip Jacket features: Made with WindWall®—100% polyester ripstop with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish to keep you dry. Wind permeability rated at less than 4 CFM. The center front zip with internal draft flap packs in the warmth. Imported.