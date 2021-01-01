Reebok Mens Reebok Daniel Moon Club C Legacy - Mens Tennis Shoes Green/Black Size 12.0

The owner of HAIR Los Angeles, Daniel Moon is a colorist who treats hair like art. For this version of the Reebok Club C Legacy Shoes, Daniel chose green, which he sees as the most universal color. The transparent details are a nod to the clear vinyl Major Apron, a reusable alternative to the hair colorist apron. Reebok Club C Legacy features: Club C Legacy Shoes co-created with artist and hair colorist Daniel Moon Clear EVA outsole with opaque EVA drop-in provides stability and intrigue. Lace closure system provides a snug fit.