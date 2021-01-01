QALO Men's Dark Grey Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X™ Silicone Ring, Size 9, Green

The QALO Men's Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X™ Silicone Ring is designed for both style and flexibility. This strong, soft silicone ring allows you to show your commitment in tough situations and harsh environments. QALO embraces the power of commitment, allowing people with a variety of professions, hobbies, and life circumstances to safely celebrate their promise. DESIGN: Men’s commitment/wedding ring QALO® rings are a safe, functional alternative to the traditional metal wedding ring Size: .87cm wide, .15cm thick Tensile Strength: 15lbs of force to break Elongation: ~489 Non-Conductive Non- Porous Patent Pending