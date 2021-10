These 11 inch Rebel boots feature a square composite protective toe, tempered steel shank, 1 3/8 inch rebel heel, and rolled shank area. Specialty features also include an ASTM F2413-11 PT Class 75 Protective Toe and compliance with ASTM F2413-11 Electrical Hazard standards. This boot has a contoured, ventilated, removable cushion footbed, double row welt stitch, and a dual-density, translucent graphic outsole with molded EVA midsole.