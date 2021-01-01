Men's Durango Boot DB4443 Rebel Pull-On Western Cowboy Boot

The Durango Boot Rebel by Durango Pull-On Western Cowboy Boot is perfect for everyday wear, whether you're moseying around on the farm, running errands, or going out on a date. Featuring the Durango Suspension System, this boot provides flexibility, durability, and all-day comfort. The tempered steel shank offers stability and support, while the dual-density outsole delivers resistance to slippage and oil. Features and Benefits Part of the Rebel Collection Durango Suspension System Double-row welt stitch Pull straps Tempered steel shank Cushion Flex insole Contoured removable cushion footbed Lightweight and flexible molded EVA midsole Slip, oil, and abrasion-resistant rubber outsole Style number: DB4443