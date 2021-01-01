Men's Durango Boot DDB0135 Rebel 12" Pull-On Western Boot

The lightweight Durango Rebel Pull-On Western Boot is perfect for work or play. Featuring the Durango Suspension System, this cowboy boot provides excellent durability and flexibility with every step. A dual-density rubber and EVA outsole offers slip resistance and traction on a variety of surfaces, while a soft mesh lining offers breathability. Moreover, a contoured footbed lends ventilation and comfort, and a tempered steel shank ensures ample arch support. Features and Benefits Part of the Rebel Collection Durango Suspension System Contoured, ventilated, and removable footbed Cushion Flex insole for comfort Flexible, molded EVA midsole Tempered steel shank for arch support Rolled shank Double-row welt stitch for durability Slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole Style number: DDB0135