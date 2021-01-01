Men's Durango Boot DDB0248 Red Dirt Rebel Plain-Toe Chukka Boot

Step into comfort with the Durango Boot DDB0248 Red Dirt Rebel Plain-Toe Chukka Boot. Sporting antiqued brass hardware, this Western-inspired silhouette expresses a blend of casual styling that embodies soulful country music flair with an attitude. It has a soft mesh lining inside and the Durango X-treme Comfort removable polyurethane footbed with memory foam. It also has a cushion flex insole, fiberglass shank and rolled shank area. The molded EVA midsole is lightweight and flexible, and the outsole is slip, oil, and abrasion resistant rubber. The double row sole stitch around the square toe provides durability and the 1 ½" rocker heel helps promote a natural heel strike. Features and Benefits Durango X-treme Comfort footbed Cushion flex insole Antiqued brass hardware Soft mesh lining Fiberglass shank and rolled shank area Molded, lightweight and flexible EVA midsole Slip, oil and abrasion resistant Double row sole stitch around a square toe Rocker heel