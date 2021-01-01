Field & Stream Men's Deep Runner Stretch Plaid Button Up Shirt, Large, Low Tide Plaid Peach

Catch your next trophy fish in the Field & Stream® Men’s Deep Runner Stretch Plaid Button Up Shirt. Made with advanced technologies, this shirt will protect you from the sun and keep you dry and fresh. Featuring quick drying, 4-way stretch material for enhanced comfort, this shirt is perfect for a day on the water. Fit Stretch woven short sleeve short 4-way stretch fabric Technology SmartWick™ responsive wicking technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin UPF 30+ provides ultimate protection against harmful UV rays Design Left chest pocket, right hidden snap pocket Sun collar for added sun protection Hidden collar snaps to stay down in windy conditions Microfiber sunglass wipe sewn in to hem Cape back Woven F&S logo on chest pocket