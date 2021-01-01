JBW Men's Delmare Diamond Watch, 50mm - 0.04 ctw in Black at Nordstrom Rack

The Delmare is bold enough for the city and the open seas. This original dive-inspired timepiece is water resistant to 330 feet (100 meters) and features a custom slip-resistant silicone band. The dial boasts a unique dual sub second gauge and 4 genuine diamonds. Delmare's unique stainless steel case design and bold features define this risk-taking timepiece- Style #: J6359A- Series: Delmare- Gender: Men's- Bezel: 4 diamonds (.04 ctw)- Strap/Bracelet Material: Silicone- Case Material: Black ion-plated stainless steel- Highest standard Japanese multi-function movement- Crystal: Mineral- Closure: Butterfly buckle- Case Diameter: 50mm- Case Thickness: 13mm- Bracelet/Strap Width: 24mm- Bracelet/Strap Length: 8.5"- Battery operated- Water-resistant to 330 feet/100 m- ImportedPlease note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO, or P.O. Boxes. 1 year limited manufacturer warranty