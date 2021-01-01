Men's Denim Trucker Jacket - Goodfellow & Co Light Wash L, Light Blue

For a timeless aesthetic with plenty of comfort to match, try this men's Denim Jacket from Goodfellow and Co™. This button-down denim jacket features a classic design, complete with button-flap chest pockets, seam detailing and a collared neckline — giving you an iconic look that pairs easily with a variety of bottoms. The button-down closure makes for easy layering, while the light wash enhances nearly any outfit with subtle color. Plus, it's made from cotton with a touch of added spandex, helping you stay comfortable as you move throughout your day. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.