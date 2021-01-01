Icebreaker Men's Descender LS Zip Top - XXL - Cabernet / Char Red

The Icebreaker Men's Descender LS Zip Top is a midlayer for High output workouts. Training around home, heading into the mountains, hiking or skiing, whatever strikes your fancy, stay warm with a merino wool, nylon and Lycra blend. Soft against the skin and temperature regulating, the midweight fabric is ideal in cold weather. It naturally resists odors and since it's stretchy, it won't restrict movement. Features of the Icebreaker Men's Descender Long Sleeve Zip Top Channeled fleece provides warmth and temperature regulation Corespun fabric for enhanced durability Lycra content for stretch and mobility Reverse coil center front zip Zipper chin guard and interior storm flap prevent chafing Flatlock seams prevent chafing Offset shoulder seams prevent pack rub Forward set side seams for comfort Zippered chest pocket Zippered hand pockets Drop tail hem for added coverage Icebreaker heat transfer logo Warm, breathable, odor-resistant, quick-drying Fabric Details Body: 84% Merino wool, 9% Nylon, 7% Lycra Panels: 88% Merino wool, 9% Nylon, 3% Lycra