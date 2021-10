100% polyester. - Mens softshell jacket is a classic style of outer layer that can be worn on the trails as well as when commuting to work. - Waterproof to 8,000mm. - Breathable to 3,000mvp, as you move, you will still be able to maintain a dry, fresh feeling. - Fitted with a hem drawcord, you can tighten the fit to stop it from moving around and you can also adjust the cuffs. - Completed with 3 zip pockets and a chin guard. - Gender: Men