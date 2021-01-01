Nike Mens Nike DF Phenom Elite Knit Pant - Mens Black/Black/Reflective Silver Size M

Stretchy, Supportive, Sustainable! The Nike DF Phenom Elite Knit Pant features lightweight knit fabric to keep you moving. This version features a more refined fit than its predecessors, giving you a slim feel through the leg that tapers to the ankle. Designed with runner-informed heat mapping, the pants feature ventilation where you need it. Nike DF Phenom Elite Knit Pant features: Nike Power fabric gives a range of stretch and support to help you power through your workouts. Zoned mesh at the upper back inner leg gusset and back of the knee adds breathability. Media pocket at the center back with a liner brings storage space. Side pockets and a drop-in pocket extends storage options. Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Elastic waistband reduces weight. Tapered fit gives you personalized styling. Reflective details offer a signature look. Body: 92% recycled polyester/8% spandex; Mesh: 100% polyester.