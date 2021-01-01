From coastal jewelry
Coastal Jewelry Men's Diamond Accent Tungsten Carbide Dog Tag Necklace
Advertisement
Item's Metal Type: Tungsten Carbide Item's Metal Color: Silver Item's Material: Gemstone, Metal Item's Stone Type: Diamond Item's Stone Color: Clear Item's Stone Shape: Round Item's Stone Dimension: 1.75 millimeters Wide Item's Metal Stamp: Tungsten Carbide Item Category: Jewelry Jewelry Type: Fashion What is Included: Necklace Item's Length: 2 1/16 Inches Item's Width: 15/16 Inches Item's Weight in Grams: 48 grams Item's Stone Count: 1 Item's Clasp Type: Lobster Claw Jewelry Stone Setting: Bezel Item Style: Dog Tag, Chain, Pendant, Statement, Sentimental Age Demographic: Adult (18 years and up) Targeted Audience: Men, Male Care and Cleaning: Wipe with Polish Cloth Season Depicted: Fall, Summer, Spring, Winter Chain Length: 24 Inches Chain Type: Curb