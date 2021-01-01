From coastal jewelry

Coastal Jewelry Men's Diamond Accent Tungsten Carbide Dog Tag Necklace

$64.77 on sale
($79.99 save 19%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Item's Metal Type: Tungsten Carbide Item's Metal Color: Silver  Item's Material: Gemstone, Metal  Item's Stone Type: Diamond  Item's Stone Color: Clear  Item's Stone Shape: Round  Item's Stone Dimension: 1.75 millimeters Wide  Item's Metal Stamp: Tungsten Carbide  Item Category: Jewelry  Jewelry Type: Fashion  What is Included: Necklace  Item's Length: 2 1/16 Inches  Item's Width: 15/16 Inches  Item's Weight in Grams: 48 grams  Item's Stone Count: 1  Item's Clasp Type: Lobster Claw  Jewelry Stone Setting: Bezel  Item Style: Dog Tag, Chain, Pendant, Statement, Sentimental  Age Demographic: Adult (18 years and up)  Targeted Audience: Men, Male  Care and Cleaning: Wipe with Polish Cloth  Season Depicted: Fall, Summer, Spring, Winter  Chain Length: 24 Inches  Chain Type: Curb 

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com