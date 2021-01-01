Bulova Men's Diamonds Black Dial Yellow Gold Plated Steel Bracelet Watch 97D108

Bulova 97D108 Diamonds men's watch features a 40mm wide and 7mm thick yellow gold plated solid stainless steel case with a fixed bezel and textured push-pull crown. Bulova 97D108 is powered by a reliable quartz movement. This stylish watch also features a shiny sunray 8 diamonds accented black dial with gold tone luminous hands and hour markers along with the date display function, scratch resistant mineral crystal and water resistant to 30 meters. Bulova 97D108 is equipped with a yellow gold plated solid stainless steel bracelet with a deployment push button clasp. Bulova 97D108 men's Diamonds black dial yellow gold plated steel bracelet watch is brand new and comes in an original Bulova gift box and is backed by a 3 year store limited warranty.