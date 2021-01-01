An eye-catching addition to any guy's casual wardrobe, this stylish Original Penguin button-down shirt is covered with an all over dice print from collar to hem. The breathable all-cotton shirt is made with plainweave fabrication. The design is finished with a button-down collar, for a look that stays neat and put-together. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Stretch Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt With Dice Print Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Dice Print Short Sleeves Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Medium, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear