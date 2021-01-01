Beachside or poolside, these Original Penguin men's swim shorts look and feel fantastic. The men's swim trunks feature a fun ditsy floral print. Lightweight twill fabric is cool and comfortable all-day long. The drawcord elastic waistband provides a firm fit, and pockets and side loop keep small essentials close by. 100% Polyester Box Fit Features A 3 Inch Inseam Twill Fabrication Is Lightweight For Coolness And Comfort Mesh Lining Machine Wash Imported ﻿Model Measurements: Height 6'2” Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Ditsy Floral Print Box Swim Shorts in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Large, 100% Polyester | Munsingwear