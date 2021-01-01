Surf, sand and sun bring laidback style to this Original Penguin men's tee. Like the t-shirt says, you don't want to be disturbed when you're lounging in paradise. Crafted from lightweight and breathable jersey fabrication, it's a cool, comfortable choice. 100% Cotton Jersey Fabrication Creates A Lightweight And Breathable Shirt Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Do Not Disturb Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Bright White, Size XS, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear