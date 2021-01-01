Simms Men's Double Haul Long Sleeve Shirt, Large, Blue

Fit & Design Regular fit long sleeve Collared and a button-down design offers a professional angler appearance 4-way comfort stretching material allows you to cast and move naturally Large third pocket is added to safely store fishing essentials Dual button closed front chest pockets provide the ultimate convenience Features a useful sunglass chamois at the hem aids in your sunglass care Technology Powerful wicking fabrics that not only stretches but also absorbs and erases moisture faster while still delivering excellent breathability UPF 50 sun protection added for an advanced safeguard against natural and reflected sunlight Additional Details Machine wash and dry safe