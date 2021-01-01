Keep your cool in this sharp short sleeve button-down shirt from Cubavera. Dobby fabrication adds subtle texture to the lightweight and breathable linen-cotton blend. Two-pocket styling is accented with contrasting details at the inside collar, cuffs, inside placket and tuck inserts. Vertical stripes enhance the accent details and pop against the pockets, giving this men's guayabera shirt unmistakable flair. 60% Linen / 40% Cotton Classic Fit Dobby Fabrication Is Characterized By Miniature Geometric Patterns Woven Into Fabric Linen Blend Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Double Pocket Guayabera Short Sleeve Shirt in Federal Blue, Size Medium, Linen Blend