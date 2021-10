Waterproof Hydrafort polyester fabric. - Windproof fabric. - Anti-pill symmetry fleece reverse with taped seams. - Concealed hood. - Studded stormflap and elasticated cuffs. - 2 zipped lower pockets with press studs at hem for embroidery access. - Also available in kids. - Size Chest (to fit) XXS - 34" XS - 36" S - 38" M - 40" L - 42 XL - 44" 2XL - 47" 3XL - 50" 4XL* - 53" *Only Black/Ash and Navy/Navy available in XXS and 4XL. - Fabric Waterproof Hydrafort Polyester. - Gender: Men