Made with quiet, soft polyester brushed tricot fabric, the Blocker Outdoors® Drencher Insulated Bib features insulation for warmth and an S3® anti-microbial finish that prevents odors. In addition, it is equipped with adjustable elastic suspenders and snap closure ankles. FEATURES: Quiet, soft polyester brushed tricot fabric S3® anti-microbial finish prevents odors Insulation for warmth without bulk Adjustable elastic suspenders Snap closure ankle for a secure fit