Men's Dress Business Pants Classic Fit Flat Front Suit Trousers 34 Gray

The Gray Bussiness Pant is crafted from a soft lightweight fabrication for a more elevated look and subtle sheen finish with a super-soft feel that will make these your workday-to-weekend pant. Classic flat front styling, straight cut, mid waist, button front with a zip-fly closure, hand pockets at the sides, bussiness solid pants. This flat front dress pants match well with dress shirt, formal blazer and waistcoat, perfect for business, office, wedding, dating, prom and other formal or casual occasions. BEST GIFT for your Dad or Grandpa to celebrate Father's Day. Machine Wash Cold Inside Out. Please kindly take care of our size chart below and compare with your own fitted shirt. If there is any question, please don't hesitate to contact us.