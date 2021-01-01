Men's Drew Sneaker Boots - Goodfellow & Co Black 11

Put the perfect finishing touch on your favorite outfits with these Drew Sneaker Boots from Goodfellow and Co™. These medium-width sneaker boots sport a sleek solid upper for a versatile look, while the cushioned insole and footbed let you move comfortably through your day. The lace-up design offers you a customized fit, along with a back tab that makes sliding them on and off a breeze. Pair them with anything from chinos to jeans to shorts to update your everyday ensemble. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 11. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.