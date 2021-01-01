Nike Men's Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Tank Top, XL, Black

Fit & Design: A bonded neckline feels smooth on your skin Knit fabric utilizes runner-informed data to place breathability in areas where you heat up the most Side vents help you move freely Reflective elements embedded directly into the knit fabric show off the iconic Nike chevron at the chest Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable Additional Details: Machine wash Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)