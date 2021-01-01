Nike Mens Nike Dri-Fit Challenger Woven Pants - Mens Smoke Grey/Reflective Silver Size XL

Enjoy the best of comfort and support in the Nike Dri-Fit Challenger Woven Pants. Featuring sweat-wicking technology, it keeps you dry and comfortable as your body heats up. The soft, lightweight fabric is cozy and easy to move around in. Made with 100% recycled polyester fibers the Nike Dri-Fit Challenger Woven Pants feels good in more ways than one. Nike Dri-Fit Challenger Woven Pants features: An elastic waistband with a drawcord offers an adjustable fit. Two side pockets and one back pocket offer enough room for your essentials. Snap-button pocket closure keeps your essentials safe and secure. Reflective elements provide enhanced visibility and style. 100% polyester. Imported. * Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).