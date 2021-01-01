Hurley Men's Dri-FIT Disperse Pullover Hoodie, XXL, Cool Grey

Add on an extra layer of comfort with the Hurley® Dri-FIT® Disperse Full Zip Hoodie. Constructed of polyester materials, this long sleeve hoodie is equipped with Dri-FIT® technology to keep you sweat-free and dry throughout the day. Fit: Men’s hoodie Standard fit Hooded neckline Technology: Dri-FIT® sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable all day Specs: Quick-dry versatile fabric Raglan sleeve detail Asymmetrical side seams create space for hidden front pockets Cross over detail at hood Rib at sleeve and waist cuffs Machine wash cold / Do not Bleach / Do not dry clean