Hurley Men's Dri-FIT Worker Pants, Size 34, Black

section class="productDescription"> Give your skater style a classy and comfortable twist with the Hurley® Dri-FIT® Worker Pants. Constructed of cotton, polyester and spandex materials, these pants are equipped with Dri-FIT® technology to keep you sweat-free and dry throughout the day. FEATURES: 32” inseam pants Regular fit, chino styling Dri-FIT® technology wicks away sweat and moisture from the body Front zip stash pocket Loop label at waistband Hand wash cold, wash separately, do not bleach, line dry, do not iron, do not iron design, do not dry clean