Every day is a vacation with this crew neck tee from Original Penguin. A frosty cocktail complete with umbrella adorns the chest, bringing tropical flair to your laidback look. Lightweight and breathable jersey fabrication completes the cool, casual men's t-shirt. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Drink It All In Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Bright White, Size Large, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear