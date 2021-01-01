Get the squad together and head out for happy hour in this Original Penguin crew neck tee. Featuring a bold âDrink Squadâ graphic, itâs a fun and fashionable conversation starter. The flattering slim fit and lightweight jersey knit fabric of this cotton t-shirt will help you feel as cool as you look. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Creates A Lightweight And Breathable Shirt Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Drink Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Medium, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear