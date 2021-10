Hit the road or the pavement in style with this casual yet refined shoe crafted of burnished pebble-grain leather and set on a flexible driving sole. Allen Edmonds has been making shoes in America for nearly 100 years using fine leathers, a 212-step crafting process and 360? Goodyear welt construction to ensure a high-quality product, every time. Leather upper and lining/rubber sole Imported Men's Shoes