TOMS Grey Men's Drizzle Alpargatas Rover Shoes

Think of the Rover as the Alpargata's slightly more technical cousin: lightweight and modern with athletic-inspired elements like sneakerized outsoles and OrthoLite® insoles for non-stop comfort. Heritage Canvas upper made primarily with jute-a preferred eco-fiber that requires less water and fewer chemicalsUltra-lightweight dual-density rubber / EVA outsole for flexibility, durability, and tractionRemovable and hand-washable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materialsRib knit collar for ample coverage with easy on and offWe commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Drizzle Grey Alpargata Rover