Features of the Marmot Men's Durango Pant Abrasion resistant nylon for durability Sun protection with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50 Stretch for increased mobility Gusseted crotch for increased range of motion Adjustable hem closure Articulated knees Elastic waist for added comfort and Fit Zippered pocket Fabric Details 67% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 3% Elastane Peached Canvas