Single Jersey, tubular construction with a thin rib and collar for a modern appearance. - With a back neck tape for a clean finish and a contemporary fit with a thin collar for a modern appearance. - Sizes: S (36/38in), M (38/40in), L (41/42in), XL (43/44in), XXL (46/48in), 3XL (52/54in). - Material: 100% ringsoun cotton. - Ringspun fabric for a soft hand feel and smooth and even surface for crisp printing results. - Unchanged proven B & C quality fabric. - Gender: Men