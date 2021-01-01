Under Armour Men's 6'' HeatGear Armour 2.0 Compression Shorts, Medium, White

Get your blood pumping in the Under Armour® Men’s HeatGear® Armour 2.0 Compression Shorts. Durable HeatGear® material offers lightweight breathability, while the compression fit improves circulation for increased muscle support as you train. Smooth seams reduce skin irritation for ultimate comfort, and moisture-wicking technology eliminates sweat so you stay dry. Amp up your training session in the UA HeatGear® Compression Shorts. FEATURES: Compression fit shorts True compression fit increases your muscle power and decreases recovery time HeatGear® fabrication feels light and cool for all-day comfort Signature Moisture Transport System wicks sweat away to keep you dry Antimicrobial properties inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria 4-way stretch construction improves your mobility in all directions Mesh gusset and inseam panels release excess heat for breathability Wide elastic waistband stays in place at your hips Ergonomic seams prevent chafing for a smooth fit 6’’ inseam