FIT AND DESIGN: Lightweight windbreaker with sun protection Three-piece fitted hood Full zip up at center front Two chest pockets with snap closure Right side chest stow away pocket Two front hand pockets Articulated sleeves for ample mobility Elastic finish at cuffs Adjustable single hand hem cinch Flag logo at left chest seam TECHNOLOGY: UPF 40 to filter harsh UV rays ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Center back length: 29 in. Use: Approach, Climbing Body Fabric Weight: 2.6 oz. / 90gsm