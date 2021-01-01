Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Marvel Black Widow Strap Watch BV1138-01W

Like its namesake, the Marvel Black Widow watch from CITIZEN has a combination of stealth, precision and lethal style. Born Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow transformed from her past as a dangerous super-spy to become a force of good and a highly-respected Avenger. This timepiece honors her legacy as a master fighter, giving subtle nods to her iconic attire: a dark gray ion-plated stainless steel case, black leather strap with red topstitch and metal bar detailing. A matte black dial features the Black Widow symbol in silver, with a subtle print underneath. Featuring CITIZEN Eco-Drive technology – it’s powered by any light and never needs a battery