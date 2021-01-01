Citizen Silver Men's Eco Drive Promaster GMT Diver Watch

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Promaster Gmt Diver Watch. A fully-featured dive watch with a splash of color, the Promaster GMT Diver with Eco-Drive technology from Citizen is the total package. The stainless steel band and black dial are accented with red and blue for a bold look that stands out from the crowd. This timepiece features an anti-reflective sapphire crystal face, dive grade luminous hands and markers, anti-shock, anti-magnetic, dual time, 200M water resistance and a one-way rotating bezel.