The North Face Men's Eco Nuptse Vest - Large - Brandy Brown / Root Brown

The North Face Men's Eco Nuptse Vest is a warm puffer vest with an eco-conscious design. The fabrics used Are made from 100% recycled materials, the 600-fill down Insulation is also recycled, and the water-repellent finish is PFC-free. There's a secret hood that hides away in the collar when you don't need it, and you can stuff the entire vest into its own pocket for compact storage on-the-go. Features of The North Face Men's Eco Nuptse Vest Relaxed Fit Stowable hood Stowpocket on right side Side-seam cinch shockcord with eyelet exits Fabric Details Body: 100% recycled polyester ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Overlay: 100% recycled polyester woven with non-PFC DWR finish Lining: 100% recycled polyester woven Insulation: 600 fill recycled waterfowl down